Abbeville Police searching for man who threatened convenience store employees with gun

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Abbeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who walked into a convenience store and threatened the employees with a gun.

According to the department’s Facebook page, police got a call at around 10:40 p.m. on Friday, April 10 from Circle K.

Anyone with information on this person is asked to contact Abbeville Police at (337) 893-2511 or the tips line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.

Citizens can also send tips to the department’s Facebook page or the department’s website. The department’s app can also be downloaded through the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

