UPDATE: Abbeville Police say man seen shooting at random vehicles no longer a threat

UPDATE: Abbeville Police have given the all clear following multiple reports of a man shooting at random vehicles Tuesday afternoon near Park Avenue.

Lt. Johnathan Touchet tells News 10 that officers believe the suspect has left the Abbeville area and fled in an unknown direction.

He said no injuries have been reported.

It still remains unknown if the suspect was from the area or stopped in Abbeville to commit the crime.

Further details will be released at a later time, Tocuhet said.

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) Abbeville Police are urging residents on the west side of town near Park Avenue to stay indoors and let the police do their job after multiple reports that a male suspect is firing a handgun at random vehicles passing in the area.

According to Lt. Johnathan Touchet, the suspect is described as a black male with short hair wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

Touchet says residents should not open their doors for anyone or try and approach the suspect if they should make contact.

Developing story. Stay with us for updates.