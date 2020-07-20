Abbeville Police announce they have taken more than five dozen firearms off the streets in 2020

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Abbeville Police Department said in a press release today they have taken 66 firearms off the streets of the town since the start of 2020. Fourteen of those were stolen firearms.

“The city of Abbeville has, unfortunately, been plagued by several violent incidents,” stated the release. “These incidents are not unique to any city, but whenever these incidents happen near your home, it often becomes ‘too real.'”

Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathan Touchet said the department has confiscated 55 handguns, eight rifles and three shotguns during the first half of the year.

Police Chief William “Bill” Spearman reminded citizens that his officers are available 24 hours a day.

“We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need,” he said.

In addition to dialing 911, you can call (337) 893-2511. You may contact the “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page at www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.