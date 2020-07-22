Abbeville PD works take illegal firearms out of the community

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Abbeville police are making a push to get illegal guns off the streets. In the past year, they have collected nearly 60 firearms, the department said.

Earlier this week, Abbeville Police spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said the department has confiscated 55 handguns, eight rifles and three shotguns during the first half of the year.

A resident whose been living in the city for over seventy years says Abbeville was once a peaceful place.

He says gun violence in the city seems to be at an all-time high.

He believes it’s all about influence.

“I think it’s a lot of young people looking at other people and they’re influencing them,” he said. “They’re not thinking for themselves. They’re doing what others do.”

He say’s the solution is simple.

“Show more love for one another. You don’t want to get hurt. Think about the next person,” he said. They don’t want to get killed. They want to live just like you want to live. If you think like that then there won’t be all of this shooting.”