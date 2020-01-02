Live Now
Abbeville PD: Vehicle carrying children shot several times, one woman injured

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Officers with the Abbeville Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

On Dec. 30, 2019, officers were called to investigate a vehicle that sustained several bullet holes.

The investigation determined that the vehicle, which was occupied by adults and children, had been shot at while the vehicle was on the north side of town.

A woman inside the vehicle sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the incident.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for her injuries.

Due to the ongoing nature of the incident, the Abbeville Police Department is not releasing further details on this investigation at this time, APD spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet said.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking for anyone who has any information about this crime to please come forward and contact the department.

In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact the department’s “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page.

You can visit the official web page by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

