Abbeville PD to partner with Lafayette Crime Stoppers

ABBEVILLE, La (KLFY) — The Abbeville Police Department announced today that they will now partner with Lafayette Crime Stoppers to try to prevent and solve local crimes, according to a press release from Abbeville Police Chief Bill Spearman.

Chief Spearman released the following statement regarding the new partnership:

As chief of police, I am committed to the citizens of Abbeville to keep our city safe. I am constantly looking for new ways to improve the service that we provide for our great citizens. We live in a mobile society. Gone are the days where citizens stay in their own communities as the rest of the world passes them by. Whether it is for work, shopping, visiting or any other leisure activity, we travel from community to community often on a daily basis. Unfortunately, while we are moving around, so are criminals. Often times various criminal acts are either committed by individuals not from that community, or as they travel around, concerned citizens from other communities see them. Abbeville is the largest city in Vermilion Parish, but there are great people all over. We recognize that alrhough these people may or may not live in Abbeville, they may know something regarding criminal activity in Abbeville. This is why I am proud to announce that the Abbeville Police Department is partnering with Lafayette Crime Stoppers. Lafayette Crimestoppers serves our entire area, so it is only fitting that we have a wide-reaching partner to help stop crimes in Abbeville.

There are different ways to contact Crimestoppers. The tips line can be reached at 232-TIPS, or you can download the free P3 Tips mobile app on iPhones and Androids.

You can also visit lafayettecrimestoppers.com or abbevillepd.com