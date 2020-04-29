Abbeville PD responds to multiple shots fired in neighborhood, one suspect arrested

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- An Abbeville man is facing multiple felony charges after patrol officers responded to multiple gunshots fired near Graceland Avenue and North Bailey Street.

On April 27, 2020 at approximately 9:47 p.m. an Abbeville Police Department K9

handler, while on patrol, heard approximately 15-20 gunshots.

During their investigation, officers found a white vehicle parked in a nearby yard and observed what appeared with an apparent bullet hole in the bumper, APD spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet said.

As officers approached the vehicle, the driver, identified as Journal Kelly, got out of the car and reportedly began cursing at officers.



“Officers attempted to advise Kelly of the reason that they were there, and Mr. Kelly

became more aggressive and continuously attempted to reach inside his waistband,” Touchet said.

Kelly was detained and search warrant was granted for the vehicle, which was reportedly belonged to Kelly’s girlfriend.

Touchet said officers found a Glock 9mm handgun in the center console with obliterated

serial numbers and a 31-round magazine.

Officers also located 13 plastic bags containing a total of 76 grams of marijuana, a black digital scale and Xanax, Touchet said.

The location of the vehicle was also within an identified school zone.

Kelly faces the following charges: