Abbeville PD officers seize illegal firearms after attempted traffic stop, foot pursuit

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- An early morning traffic stop attempt in Abbeville’s city limits led to the foot pursuit and the arrest of three suspects on Wednesday.

At about 1:30 a.m., patrol officers tried to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Graceland Avenue and N. Lyman Street. The vehicle initially did not stop and drove for a few blocks, APD spokesman Lt. Touchet said.

The vehicle began to slow down, and officers reportedly saw a passenger “known to them to be a convicted felon get out of the vehicle holding a handgun in one hand and a AK47-style rifle in the other,” Touchet said.

The passenger took off running with some of the officers following behind him on foot.

Officers were able to arrest the fleeing suspect, identified as Demetrius Oden, of Abbeville. During the investigation, officers also arrested the driver of the vehicle, identified as Kavan Broussard, of Abbeville, and another passenger, Jordan Huntsberry, also of Abbeville.

Demetrius Oden was booked at the Abbeville Police Department on the following charges:

Demetrius Oden (APD)

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies (three counts)

Illegal carrying of weapons

Possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone

Resisting an officer

Kavan Broussard was booked on the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies

Possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone

Kaven Broussard (APD)

Jordan Huntsberry was booked on the following charges:

Jordan Huntsberry (APD)