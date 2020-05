ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Officers are investigating possible shots fired at the corner of Greene and I J Joiner streets.

Several shell casings can be seen scattered on the street in a location not far from where a 29-year-old man was found shot to death Sunday night.

The victim’s mother said she heard at least 25 shots were fired Tuesday outside of her home. No injuries have been reported, police said.

This is a developing story. We will provide new information as it becomes available.