LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Giles Automotive team members are providing essential errand runs for senior citizens in the Lafayette and Opelousas areas through the stay at home order.

“I have always looked for ways to give back to the community, and it started if you remember Hurricane Katrina that came through New Iberia, and people were selling bags of ice for ridiculous prices, " Bob Giles with Giles Automotive said. "So I purchased 40,000 pounds of dry ice in an 18-wheeler and gave it away, and that’s how it kind of started when I saw the response from the community and how grateful and thankful they were.”