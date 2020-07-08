Abbeville PD: Assault rifle and drugs found in vehicle with sleeping, unrestrained child passenger

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- An Abbeville man is facing multiple charges after officers reportedly found drugs, a firearm, and an unrestrained child sleeping behind the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

On July 8, 2020, at approximately 1:30 a.m. officers attempted a traffic stop after reportedly witnessing some suspicious behavior from the driver.

The vehicle fled into a Circle K convenience store parking lot, where officers surrounded the vehicle, APD spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet said.

The driver, identified as Jordan Huntsberry, reportedly got out of the vehicle and began yelling at officers before his arrest.

Jordan Huntsberry (Abbeville Police Department)

Officers searched the vehicle for more occupants, and “a small child was located sleeping behind the driver’s seat, not strapped in a car seat,” Touchet said.

Officers also found a bag containing suspected marijuana and an AK47 rifle laying on the back-seat passenger floorboard.

“As an officer removed the child and the unused car seat from the vehicle, he observed a clear plastic baggy fall from the car seat,” Touchet said in a statement.

The baggy contained several cocaine “rocks.” During their search officers also founds a bag containing marijuana, several Adderall pills, “Xanax” pills, a “cookie” of cocaine, and $1,097 in cash along with digital scales.

The child was released to a family member. Huntsberry was taken to the Vermilion Parish Jail and faces the following charges: