Abbeville PD arrests brothers on multiple drug and firearm charges

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- An investigation into a suspicious vehicle led to the seizure of drugs and firearms inside Abbeville’s city limits early Wednesday morning.

Abbeville Police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet said at about 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Kibbe Street in reference to suspect either sitting in or standing near a vehicle brandishing guns.

Javion Palmer (Abbeville Police Department)

“This area has been a high crime area known for shots fired complaints and the location of a homicide on November 3, 2020,” Touchet said in a statement Thursday.

When officers approached, the subjects went into an apartment where a strong odor of marijuana could be detected.

Jaheim Palmer (Abbevile Police Department)

Two brothers, identified as Javian Palmer, 26, and Jaheim Palmer, 19, were detained during the investigation where narcotics, a handgun and an assault rifle were recovered.