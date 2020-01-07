Abbeville mother fights gun violence in honor of her late son

Live Now
ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- An Abbeville mother is working to put an end to gun violence in her community after her teenage son was shot to death in 2017.


“To see my son slipping away from me was so hard. So hard.”

​​In tears, Megan Plowden remembers her 14-year-old son, Dylan Plowden, who was killed on December 19, 2017.​ She says it was because of senseless gun violence.​


Back then, News 10 spoke to Plowden as she recalled her tragedy.​
Today, she is turning that tragedy into positive works in her community.​​

“A part of my healing was to go and try to help these kids in the community so no mother has to experience what I’m going through,” said Plowden.​

Whether it’s hosting a birthday party or a holiday gathering, Plowden says she hosts activities for children in her community.​​


“I have a big group that I work with,” explained Plowden. “They reach out to me even sometimes when they can’t reach to their mother. They might tell me some things, advice, and I’ll give them (advice) from a mother to another kid because I love them all.”

​​Love, that’s what Plowden says is so important to show young people in the community.​​


“It can be from years from now, but everybody is going to once remember there was a little kid that lost his life. He was 14 years old and he’s never going to be forgotten,” added she said.

​As for the future, Plowden plans to start a non-profit called Dylan Saves The Youth in memory of her son.


The suspect, Jalen Levine, is still in the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center. He’s charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder.​


Levine’s next motion date is February 13.

