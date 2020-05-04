Abbeville mother has message for her 29-year-old son’s killer, APD searches for suspect

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- An Abbeville mother is speaking out after her son was killed Sunday night.

It happened in the 400 block of Dutel Street at approximately 10:25 p.m. when police found a man shot inside his vehicle.

His family is remembering him tonight and has a message for whoever killed him.

“We have too many killings in this little small town. My baby was only 29 years old,” Denise Boudreaux, the mother of the victim, said. “He didn’t bother anybody. He had scrapes like any other man in his younger days, but he changed.”​​

Last night, Boudreaux received a call from someone saying to come quick.

When she arrived at the 400 block of Dutel Street, she knew something was wrong. Her son, James Jerome Darby was found shot in his vehicle.​​

“He was well known by a lot of people. He was a kind-hearted child. He would do anything to try to help somebody. He was still young,” explained Boudreaux.​

An emotional reunion for James’ biological mother and Denise as they embraced each other trying to understand how someone could take his life away so fast.​

“Some of you are so sad because you got to take another black man’s life, because you’re a coward,” Boudreaux said. “If you’re man enough to take a life, you’re man enough to take the punishment. Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.”​​

Boudreaux said she will fight for justice for her son.​

“The doggone, no-good trifling outcast that took his life, they’re going to suffer. They’re going to suffer, because guess what? Their day is coming,” she said. “They took his life for no reason, but you know what, the person that took his life, he’s not going to rest and those that said ‘I don’t know,’ your turn is coming.”

Abbeville Police said they have no suspects at this time. If you have any information, you’re asked to submit tips anonymously through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page the official abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.