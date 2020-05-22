Abbeville man accused of having a large amount of synthetic marijuana

Authorities say a Vermilion Parish man was busted for having synthetic marijuana.

According to the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force, Myron Harris, of Abbeville, is charged with possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, possession of Adderall, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Task Force Commander Capt. Drew David says after executing a search warrant, Harris was found to have a large amount of synthetic marijuana, also known as “legal weed”.

“This type of drug is extremely dangerous because many people associate marijuana with side effects of a mellow, laid back feeling. Nothing could be further from the truth with synthetic marijuana,” said David. “Basically chemicals which mimic an LSD type of effect are sprayed onto the substance then it is smoked. Very dangerous and psychotic behavior can stem from the use of this drug.”