Abbeville listed among top 5 of Louisiana's safest cities

Local

The city of Abbeville has been ranked among the top five of Louisiana’s cities by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

An analysis by the organization found that Abbeville, with a population of approximately 12,279 residents, emerged at No. 5 on the list with a rate of 7.25 violent crimes per 1,000 citizens.

The city also has a citizen-to-officer ratio of 2.69 per 1,000 people and a rate of 19.33 property crimes per 1,000 citizens, which the group considered excellent.

According to NCHSS, the top 5 safest cities in Louisiana in order are: Mandeville, Covington, Minden, Gretna and Abbeville.

To see the full report: Louisiana safest cities

