ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) The Vermilion Parish School System has announced that students at Abbeville High School will not report for class Monday or Tuesday, November 30 and December 1 due to a high number of faculty and staff in quarantine.

Students will instead be in a distance learning model and must complete all assignments posted in google classroom.

Classes on Wednesday are expected to be changed to virtual learning, school officials announced.