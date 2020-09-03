Abbeville General Hospital to resume normal operations Thursday

UPDATE: Abbeville General Marketing Director Diane LaCour announced late Wednesday that Abbeville General Hospital will begin making the transition back to normal operations at 7 a.m. Thursday, one day after five patients had to be evacuated due to city-wide electrical problems.

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) Hospital administrators at Abbeville General were forced to evacuate five patients early Wednesday due to city power disruptions and a leak from an in-house emergency generator.

Workers located the leak after attempting to use the generator due to power outages in the city.

Diane Lacour, Marketing Director says the hospital spent all day getting back-up generators.

“We have received a generator that is being hooked up and also one is in route to serve as our back-up generator. We will be perfectly taken care of after that.”

Lacour says patients were admitted to separate hospitals nearby and will return to Abbeville General when generators are up and running.