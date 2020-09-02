Abbeville General evacuates patients due to electrical disruptions

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Abbeville General was forced to evacuate five patients due to city power disruptions and an in-house emergency generator failure.

The hospital’s generator became non-functional Wednesday morning due to a manifold leak, and there is no additional back up, the health care facility said in a statement Wednesday.

Back-up generators were being brought to the hospital that morning.

The emergency department is operable, but it may lose power as the day progresses dependent on city power outage.

We will provide new information as it becomes available.