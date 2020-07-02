Abbeville General again bans visitation due to COVID-19 surge

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Starting at 6 p.m. tonight, Abbeville General announced it will be returning to a no-visitor policy at the hospital until further notice.

Exceptions include:

Laboring Moms – One Spouse or Partner (No birthing coaches unless selected as your one partner.)

Pediatrics – One Parents or Guardians

End-of-Life Patients – Spouse/Partner/Adult Child

Same day surgery patients – One visitor

Patients with cognitive, physical or mobility impairments – One visitor

Families are being encouraged to use alternate means of communication, like phones, FaceTime or Skype.

All visitors must be asymptomatic and wear a mask. There should be no visitors under the age of 18 unless they are a patient.

Patients will provide the name of their one essential visitor. Visitors must be screened for symptoms at facility entry/access points. If they are symptomatic, they will be turned away. All essential visitors will be required to wear masks throughout the building. To conserve supplies, the hospital is encouraging visitors to bring a mask from home. If they do not have one, a mask will be issued.

Surgery visitors are encouraged to wait in social distance areas and not congregate in the waiting rooms. Visitor will be asked to return home if symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath) occur.