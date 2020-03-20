Abbeville considering case-by-case basis for utility bills

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The city of Abbeville is receiving some controversy from residents after the city announced it will move forward with scheduled disconnections of electrical accounts for non-payment effective Monday, March 23.



This morning, city officials said they would look at disconnections on a case-by-case basis as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to progress.



Thursday night, the Abbeville City Council met to discuss the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on the city and residents.



“This is horrible what the city is doing, and to make matters worse, they said that they came across as insensitive last night,” said Abbeville resident, Todd Travasos.

“Today, they’ve changed their whole story around to the complete opposite of what they published.”

​​A Facebook post from the city of Abbeville, Louisiana – City Hall stated the city will move forward with scheduled disconnections of electrical accounts for non-payment effective Monday, March 23rd.​



As of this morning, 8:30 a.m., the post was updated stating, “We understand that the message came off insensitive, and we apologize”… continuing to say the city does intend to look at disconnections on a case-by-case basis as the pandemic progresses.​​



“City hall’s response back today, we’ll take it back on a case by case basis, is lame,” added Travasos.



​Abbeville Mayor Mark Piazza said he recognized this isn’t an any situation to many.

“I know people are hurting, but we had to make a choice. Pay policemen and firemen or allow the public not to the pay their bills,” the mayor said.



The latest audit report for 2017 totals for the city for cash and interest-bearing deposits totals over $5 million. ​​

“The city has $5 million plus, no matter how you look at it in cash, liquid money, and why did the mayor say they had no money to pay the firemen and policemen?” questioned Travasos.

Mayor Piazza told News 10 he didn’t have time for an interview Friday, but citizens who have lost their jobs or have health issues will be given additional time to pay their bills.



