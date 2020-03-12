Abbeville city leaders discuss ways to deter crime

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Abbeville city and parish officials met Thursday to discuss a resolution requesting state police work within the city limits to help deter crime.

Leaders decided to not yet bring in state police, but to have another meeting next month to discuss how to bring the community together to better the city.



“We’re trying to protect our children. That is what we are about, and as a school system, we’re not only concerned with them in the schoolhouse,” Kibbie Pillette, Vermilion Parish School Board Member for District F and Vice President, said. “We’re also concerned with them in the community.”​​

Pillette says juvenile crime is happening in the streets of Abbeville and moving into the schools.​ Even parents are calling him, saying they are afraid to send their children to school.​

Local law enforcement welcomes any help they can get.​



“The more people we got, the better we can patrol our streets, and we can work with it,” Abbeville Police Chief William Spearman, said. “Several residents, including one local pastor, voiced their concerns, saying, “I see is that we have parents that don’t know how to be parents. We have children basically raising children.”​



Stephen Menard, Founder of Justice for Unsolved Murder Victims, explained,​ “You have a serious problem here. You got juvenile (crime), but your main problem is these streets gangs.”​​

To deter crime in Abbeville, leaders and residents discussed more parent involvement, neighborhood watches, increased police patrol with a task force effort between the sheriff’s office and local police, among other ways.​



“Neighborhoods need to get together and take their neighborhoods back and get to where they have a task force within their neighborhoods,” Abbeville Mayor Mark Piazza, added.



Captain Drew David with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Public Information Officer, said,

“We’re not just here about law enforcement. We’re here about changing that attitude as they come up through the years,”​​​ Abbeville Police Chief William Spearman said he welcomes any help and has always worked with all levels of law enforcement to better the city.

The next meeting is scheduled for April 2.