A Wet Start to Friday…Drier this Weekend

Light to moderate showers are widespread across Acadiana this Friday morning. Flash flooding does not look like an issue as we hit the roadways.

Rain chances should taper off by this afternoon but a few isolated showers will continue for the area. Otherwise, the weather looks warm and cloudy with highs today in the upper 60s.

Clouds hang around for the weekend as temperatures move down and up. A slightly cooler Saturday will be followed by an unseasonably warm Sunday. A few showers are possible each day as skies stay mostly cloudy.

