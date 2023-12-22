Cloudy and warm will be the norm for today and pretty much through Christmas Day as the jet stream remains active overhead. We’ll call it partly sunny for today with temperatures rising into the lower 70s. Southeasterly winds will be present today and tomorrow, keeping warm temperatures around through today and Saturday.

A storm system, currently affecting southerly California, will move into the area by Saturday and Sunday. Shower chances are in the forecast starting Saturday with more widespread rainfall continuing through Sunday. Heavier rainfall could be possible with 1-2 inches of rainfall throughout the day on Sunday.

Rain chances will slowly end early Christmas Day as a front moves through the region. This will clear us out and drop temperatures for much of next week. In fact, highs could be in the upper 50s to lower 60s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday and in the upper 30s Thursday morning.