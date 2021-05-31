A Warm and Quiet Memorial Day as Storms Loom Later this Week

Acadiana will be enjoying nice weather this Memorial Day as rain chances stay slim to none.
This is morning is mild and comfortable as temperatures start the day in the low to mid 60s. Slightly warmer and more humid weather is expected for the afternoon as high temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. There is a very slim chance for a stray shower this afternoon.
Another stormy pattern of weather is returning back to Acadiana. Isolated storms are likely Tuesday with more widespread activity for the latter half of the week into the weekend. We are not expecting any widespread flooding issues but heavy rains are possible on a daily bases within certain storms.