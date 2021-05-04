A Warm and Misty Morning, Severe Threat Coming this Afternoon

Tuesday is off to a very warm, muggy, and misty start for Acadiana. “Feels Like” temperatures are already in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A severe threat for the area won’t arrive until after the lunch break today.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to move into Acadiana this afternoon. Rain chances look the highest from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

There is a low to medium threat for severe weather with the Storm Prediction Center placing Levels 1, 2, and 3 in Acadiana. Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible with the severe risk today. The greater threat for severe storms should be north and northeast of Acadiana.

Mostly Cloudy

Abbeville

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
67°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Crowley

80°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
67°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Opelousas

80°F Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
67°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

80°F Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
67°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

New Iberia

80°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
67°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

