A Warm and Misty Morning, Severe Threat Coming this Afternoon

Tuesday is off to a very warm, muggy, and misty start for Acadiana. “Feels Like” temperatures are already in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A severe threat for the area won’t arrive until after the lunch break today.





Scattered showers and storms are expected to move into Acadiana this afternoon. Rain chances look the highest from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

There is a low to medium threat for severe weather with the Storm Prediction Center placing Levels 1, 2, and 3 in Acadiana. Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible with the severe risk today. The greater threat for severe storms should be north and northeast of Acadiana.





Make sure to download the KLFY Storm Team Weather App for all your severe weather needs in Acadiana.