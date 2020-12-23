A Warm and Breezy Wednesday with a Severe Threat Expected this Evening

Wednesday is starting off milder for Acadiana with no dense fog as temperatures sit in the low to mid-50s. The afternoon will turn warm, breezy, and cloudy with highs in the lower 70s. Scattered rain is possible during the afternoon before we see a line of storms move into Acadiana this evening.

A strong cold front is expected to move through Acadiana this evening. A line of thunderstorms should form along this front and will roll through our area between 6:00pm to Midnight.





There is a low threat for severe weather within this line of storms. Damaging winds and/or a few tornadoes are the primary threats given the setup within the atmosphere. Large, damaging hail is a possibility too. The Storm Prediction Center has increased its threat outlook to the “Slight Risk” category, which is considered a 2 out of 5 for the likelihood of severe weather within the risk area.

