A Warm and Breezy Wednesday with a Severe Threat Expected this Evening

Wednesday is starting off milder for Acadiana with no dense fog as temperatures sit in the low to mid-50s. The afternoon will turn warm, breezy, and cloudy with highs in the lower 70s. Scattered rain is possible during the afternoon before we see a line of storms move into Acadiana this evening.

A strong cold front is expected to move through Acadiana this evening. A line of thunderstorms should form along this front and will roll through our area between 6:00pm to Midnight.

There is a low threat for severe weather within this line of storms. Damaging winds and/or a few tornadoes are the primary threats given the setup within the atmosphere. Large, damaging hail is a possibility too. The Storm Prediction Center has increased its threat outlook to the “Slight Risk” category, which is considered a 2 out of 5 for the likelihood of severe weather within the risk area.

Cloudy

Abbeville

60°F Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

43°F
Wind
20 mph W
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Crowley

57°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

43°F
Wind
20 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Opelousas

55°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

43°F
Wind
19 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

56°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

43°F
Wind
19 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

New Iberia

56°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

43°F
Wind
20 mph W
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

