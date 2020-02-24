Rain chances will be increasing across Acadiana for your Lundi Gras as the weather stays warm, breezy, and cloudy today. Highs temps reach into the lower 70s this afternoon as scattered showers and storms become more likely for the area. Rain chances are expected to be highest between 11:00am to 6:00 pm with the activity quickly ending this evening. Queen Evangeline’s Parade is looking mild and dry with the exception of a lingering shower at the start of the parade. The weather continues to improve for Mardi Gras as the weather will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 60s. Enjoy!
A Warm and Breezy Lundi Gras with Scattered Rain this Afternoon
