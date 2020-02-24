Live Now
A Warm and Breezy Lundi Gras with Scattered Rain this Afternoon

Rain chances will be increasing across Acadiana for your Lundi Gras as the weather stays warm, breezy, and cloudy today. Highs temps reach into the lower 70s this afternoon as scattered showers and storms become more likely for the area. Rain chances are expected to be highest between 11:00am to 6:00 pm with the activity quickly ending this evening. Queen Evangeline’s Parade is looking mild and dry with the exception of a lingering shower at the start of the parade. The weather continues to improve for Mardi Gras as the weather will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 60s. Enjoy!

Overcast

Abbeville

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Cloudy. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Cloudy. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

