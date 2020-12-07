A Sunshine Filled Workweek with Warmer Weather Coming

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Monday and your workweek are starting off cold with temperatures this morning in the upper 30s to lower 40s but a warming trend is expected this week.

A cold Monday morning will be followed by a sunny and cool afternoon with highs near 61° along with a light northerly breeze. Temperatures tonight fall back into the mid to upper 30s across more of Acadiana.

Sunshine stays abundant every day this week until Friday. A warming trend will push highs into the 70s starting on Wednesday. Our next cold front should arrive Friday night into Saturday morning with a round of scattered rain. Much of the weekend looks dry and cool and sunshine returns to Acadiana.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

40°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

39°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

43°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar