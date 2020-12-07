A Sunshine Filled Workweek with Warmer Weather Coming

Monday and your workweek are starting off cold with temperatures this morning in the upper 30s to lower 40s but a warming trend is expected this week.

A cold Monday morning will be followed by a sunny and cool afternoon with highs near 61° along with a light northerly breeze. Temperatures tonight fall back into the mid to upper 30s across more of Acadiana.

Sunshine stays abundant every day this week until Friday. A warming trend will push highs into the 70s starting on Wednesday. Our next cold front should arrive Friday night into Saturday morning with a round of scattered rain. Much of the weekend looks dry and cool and sunshine returns to Acadiana.