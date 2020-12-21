A Sunny and Warm Start to the Week with a Chilly Christmas Coming





A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of Acadiana until 10:00am on this chilly Monday morning. Visibility should start to improve around 8:00 to 9:00am leading to a mostly sunny and warm afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s. We’re expecting much of the same on Tuesday.





A big change in the weather will happen on Wednesday night as a strong cold front rolls through Acadiana. This front should bring in a line of storms late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. There is a low threat for severe weather as a few storms within the line could produce damaging winds and/or a tornado.

Christmas Day is looking perfect with chilly and sunny weather for Acadiana. Christmas morning could start off frosty with a light freeze too.