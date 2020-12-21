A Sunny and Warm Start to the Week with a Chilly Christmas Coming

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of Acadiana until 10:00am on this chilly Monday morning. Visibility should start to improve around 8:00 to 9:00am leading to a mostly sunny and warm afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s. We’re expecting much of the same on Tuesday.

A big change in the weather will happen on Wednesday night as a strong cold front rolls through Acadiana. This front should bring in a line of storms late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. There is a low threat for severe weather as a few storms within the line could produce damaging winds and/or a tornado.

Christmas Day is looking perfect with chilly and sunny weather for Acadiana. Christmas morning could start off frosty with a light freeze too.

Fog

Abbeville

45°F Fog Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

44°F
Wind
1 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fog

Crowley

41°F Fog Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

44°F
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fog

Opelousas

39°F Fog Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph ENE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

44°F
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fog

Breaux Bridge

41°F Fog Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

44°F
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fog

New Iberia

42°F Fog Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

44°F
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

