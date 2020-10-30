A Sunny and Cool Halloween Weekend

Winter-like temperatures continue this Friday and stay around throughout the Halloween Weekend. Friday’s weather will be sunny, cool, and breezy as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s. Low temps tonight will fall back into the 50s to 40s.

Slightly milder temperatures return this weekend as highs during the afternoon will reach the lower 70s under more sunshine. Trick-or-Treating weather looks perfect as we see chilly and dry conditions across Acadiana. Temperatures should quickly fall after sunset into the 50s for much of the evening hours on Halloween.