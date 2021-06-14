A Summer-Like Workweek with Afternoon Rain Chances

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Typical mid-June weather is expected for Acadiana this workweek as we keep a watchful eye on the southern Gulf of Mexico for tropical development.

The weather is quiet this Monday morning as temperatures start the day in the lower 70s. Hot and muggy weather returns for the afternoon as highs near 93°. The heat index could reach the upper 90s during the hottest part of the day. Isolated showers and storms are possible as we get past lunchtime.

Further down south in the Gulf of Mexico, a broad area of low pressure is spinning in the Bay of Campeche.  The National Hurricane Center has a 50% chance this becomes a tropical depression in the next 5 days.  If it becomes better organized into a tropical storm the next name on the list is Bill or Claudette.  Regardless of strength and organization, tropical moisture will surge northward towards Acadiana this weekend.  As of this morning, tropical showers and storms look likely Saturday and Sunday.  Flash flooding will be the primary risk for our area but depending on the path we could see a low threat for strong winds and tornadoes too.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Abbeville

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
1 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Crowley

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
1 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Opelousas

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Breaux Bridge

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
1 mph SE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
75°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

New Iberia

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
75°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar