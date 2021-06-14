A Summer-Like Workweek with Afternoon Rain Chances

Typical mid-June weather is expected for Acadiana this workweek as we keep a watchful eye on the southern Gulf of Mexico for tropical development.





The weather is quiet this Monday morning as temperatures start the day in the lower 70s. Hot and muggy weather returns for the afternoon as highs near 93°. The heat index could reach the upper 90s during the hottest part of the day. Isolated showers and storms are possible as we get past lunchtime.

Further down south in the Gulf of Mexico, a broad area of low pressure is spinning in the Bay of Campeche. The National Hurricane Center has a 50% chance this becomes a tropical depression in the next 5 days. If it becomes better organized into a tropical storm the next name on the list is Bill or Claudette. Regardless of strength and organization, tropical moisture will surge northward towards Acadiana this weekend. As of this morning, tropical showers and storms look likely Saturday and Sunday. Flash flooding will be the primary risk for our area but depending on the path we could see a low threat for strong winds and tornadoes too.