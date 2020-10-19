A Summer-Like Workweek of Weather for Acadiana

The weather will feel closer to summer than fall over the next 7 days as very warm and humid conditions take hold across Acadiana. Each day will see highs in the mid to upper 80s, with lows near 70° each night. The mornings could see areas of fog followed by a few showers during the afternoons.

Rain chances should increase a little for Thursday and Friday with scattered to isolated showers and storms possible. As of now, the weekend looks mostly quiet but hotter than normal for this time of year.