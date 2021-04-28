A Summer-Like Morning with Very Warm and Muggy Weather

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This Wednesday morning is feeling more like summer in Acadiana as conditions are very warm, muggy, and breezy.

Temperatures are kicking off the day in the mid 70s along with high humidity levels. Also, conditions are already breezy as south winds are gusting around 20 to 25 mph.

The afternoon weather should be very similar to yesterday. More warm, humid, and breezy conditions are expected as highs will hover in the mid 80s. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy as rain chances stay minimal for Acadiana.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

Abbeville

78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Crowley

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Opelousas

80°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

New Iberia

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar