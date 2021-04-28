A Summer-Like Morning with Very Warm and Muggy Weather

This Wednesday morning is feeling more like summer in Acadiana as conditions are very warm, muggy, and breezy.







Temperatures are kicking off the day in the mid 70s along with high humidity levels. Also, conditions are already breezy as south winds are gusting around 20 to 25 mph.

The afternoon weather should be very similar to yesterday. More warm, humid, and breezy conditions are expected as highs will hover in the mid 80s. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy as rain chances stay minimal for Acadiana.