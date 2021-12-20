A shooting in Lafayette Parish ends with one man in jail

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A man is under arrest on Monday after a struggle with a gun ended in a shot being fired.

According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Arnaudville Rd. around noon. During the investigation, detectives learned the suspect went to the house with a gun. The suspect and a person outside the home struggled for the gun, which resulted in a shot being fired.

Tarenzo Williams, 29, was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and then booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Williams is charged with stalking and aggravated assault with a firearm.

No other injuries were reported.

