We will see a good chance of rain tonight and tomorrow, then rain chances will be low for Sunday. The rain will be light this weekend, then heavy rain will be likely late Monday and Tuesday. 3-5″ of rain will be possible. Highs over the weekend and early next week will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Drier weather returns late next week with highs in the low 70s. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
