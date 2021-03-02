A Rainy Tuesday Morning as Acadiana Stays Cold and Breezy

Showers are widespread across Acadiana this Tuesday morning. Much of the morning hours will be filled with on and off activity before rain chances finally end around lunchtime.

Besides the morning showers, the weather today will be cold, breezy, and cloudy. Wind chills are almost in the 30s across northern Acadiana. Temperatures should remain hovering in the 40s to lower 50s throughout the day along with a strong northerly wind.

Skies will clear tonight leading to lows in the mid to upper 30s by Wednesday morning.

Cloudy

Abbeville

50°F Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
39°F Information not available.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

Crowley

47°F Rain Shower Feels like 42°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
39°F Information not available.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

Opelousas

46°F Rain Shower Feels like 41°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
39°F Information not available.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Breaux Bridge

49°F Rain Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
39°F Information not available.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Showers in the Vicinity

New Iberia

51°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 46°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
39°F Information not available.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

