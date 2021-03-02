A Rainy Tuesday Morning as Acadiana Stays Cold and Breezy







Showers are widespread across Acadiana this Tuesday morning. Much of the morning hours will be filled with on and off activity before rain chances finally end around lunchtime.

Besides the morning showers, the weather today will be cold, breezy, and cloudy. Wind chills are almost in the 30s across northern Acadiana. Temperatures should remain hovering in the 40s to lower 50s throughout the day along with a strong northerly wind.

Skies will clear tonight leading to lows in the mid to upper 30s by Wednesday morning.