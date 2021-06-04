A Rainy Friday Morning Sets Tone for a Soggy Weekend

Widespread showers and storms are moving through Acadiana this Friday morning. There are a few areas of heavier rains too.





Rain chances today and throughout the weekend are expected to run at 70%. Over the next few days, Acadiana could see 2″ to 4″ inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts possible. As the ground becomes more saturated, localized flash flooding will become more of a risk for areas in Acadiana. Unfortunately, this stormy pattern should last through much of next week too.

A Flash Flood Watch could get issued for Acadiana sometime today or this weekend. Do not drive across any flooded areas you may encounter.