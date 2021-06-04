A Rainy Friday Morning Sets Tone for a Soggy Weekend

Widespread showers and storms are moving through Acadiana this Friday morning. There are a few areas of heavier rains too.

Rain chances today and throughout the weekend are expected to run at 70%. Over the next few days, Acadiana could see 2″ to 4″ inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts possible. As the ground becomes more saturated, localized flash flooding will become more of a risk for areas in Acadiana. Unfortunately, this stormy pattern should last through much of next week too.

A Flash Flood Watch could get issued for Acadiana sometime today or this weekend. Do not drive across any flooded areas you may encounter.

Cloudy

Abbeville

74°F Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Light Rain

Crowley

73°F Light Rain Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
71°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Light Drizzle

Opelousas

75°F Light Drizzle Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
70°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Light Rain

Breaux Bridge

75°F Light Rain Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
71°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Light Rain

New Iberia

74°F Light Rain Feels like 74°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
72°F Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
85%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar