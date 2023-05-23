It will be a dry and mild night with lows in the mid to upper 60s. For Wednesday, expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s; we will see a slight chance of rain. We will be dry Thursday & Friday, and it will be hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The Memorial Day Weekend should be mostly dry and hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The humidity may be a little lower. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
