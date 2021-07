LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Calling it a night of healing, locals gathered at the now former site of the Gen. Alfred Mouton statue in Downtown Lafayette to express joy and immense relief after the controversial figure was hoisted and taken away over the weekend.

Lafayette City Council members Pat Lewis and Glenn Lazard, who had advocated for the statue’s removal, were on hand to give blessings.

The statue’s removal came years after racial justice activists had renewed a push to take down the monument.