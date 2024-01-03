It will be a cold night with lows in the upper 30s; some patchy frost is possible. Thursday will be pretty with highs in the low 60s. Rain returns Friday, and a few inches of rain will be possible. Highs will be in he upper 50s. The weekend looks good and dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s, and lows will be in the mid 40s. Storms will be likely Monday, and a few storms may be strong to severe. Cooler and drier air returns for Tuesday and Wednesday. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
