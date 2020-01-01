1  of  2
A Mostly Cloudy and Cool Start to 2020, Heavy Rains Likely Thursday

The start of 2020 will remain seasonably cool across Acadiana with temperatures nearing 60° for the afternoon after a chilly morning. Skies have already turned mostly cloudy and we could see a few showers late in the day but I think most of New Year’s Day will remain dry.

A disturbance moving in from the southwest will ramp up rain chances quickly tonight. Widespread showers and storms are likely throughout your entire Thursday. Rainfall is expected to heavy at times with estimated rainfall totals from 2-4″ inches across Acadiana. Isolated areas could receive 5-6″ inches. Flash flooding will be concern but we’re not expecting a major threat for the entire area. Street flooding will be the main concern tomorrow but other spots that don’t drain well could have flooding issues. Also, there is a marginal risk for severe storms but that threat should remain minimal for southwest Louisiana.

Clear

Abbeville

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
56°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
56°F Periods of rain. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
56°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
56°F Periods of rain. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
55°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

