A Mostly Cloudy and Cool Start to 2020, Heavy Rains Likely Thursday

The start of 2020 will remain seasonably cool across Acadiana with temperatures nearing 60° for the afternoon after a chilly morning. Skies have already turned mostly cloudy and we could see a few showers late in the day but I think most of New Year’s Day will remain dry.





A disturbance moving in from the southwest will ramp up rain chances quickly tonight. Widespread showers and storms are likely throughout your entire Thursday. Rainfall is expected to heavy at times with estimated rainfall totals from 2-4″ inches across Acadiana. Isolated areas could receive 5-6″ inches. Flash flooding will be concern but we’re not expecting a major threat for the entire area. Street flooding will be the main concern tomorrow but other spots that don’t drain well could have flooding issues. Also, there is a marginal risk for severe storms but that threat should remain minimal for southwest Louisiana.