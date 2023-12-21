Lows for tonight and tomorrow night will be in the mid to upper 50s. Highs tomorrow and Saturday will be in the low 70s. Expect only a slight chance of rain tomorrow and Saturday. Storms will be likely Sunday, and we may see 1-3″ or rain. The rain should move out early Christmas Day, so most of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the low 70s. Cooler air will arrive for the middle half of next week. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
