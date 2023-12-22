Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s, and some fog is possible. Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s, and we will see a slight chance of rain. Christmas Eve look like a soaker with heavy rain possible. 1-3″ of rain will be possible. The severe weather threat looks low. The rain should move out just in time for Christmas. Highs Christmas Day will be in the upper 60s. The rest of the week will be dry and cool. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
