LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Doctors Madelaine and Jeffrey Fontenot share a practice in the Ochsner Healthcare System.

Despite both being from Louisiana, there story didn’t start until they were overseas.

“We didn’t know each other even though we lived less than 200 miles apart. We had to go over 1000 miles to meet,” Madelaine explains.

Dr. Madeline Fahrmann Fontenot is from Baton Rouge, her husand Dr. Jeffrey Fontenot is from Houma.

But they did not meet until medical school at American University of the Caribbean of Medicine.

“We were lab partners. We were partnered by last names. It was a friendship then study buddies.”

Far from home, the couple says it was their Louisiana roots that kept them grounded and together.

Madelaine says, “We have similar values. It was a natural friendship. We would watch the Saints and LSU, talk about king cake and boudin and stuff like. “

From lab partners, to study buddies, to dating partners, the Fontenots say it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing from the Caribbean back home.

Jeffrey adds, “Once we finished, it was chaotic. She was going to do three months in Miami. I knew I needed to put a ring on her before she slipped away from Florida.”

Jeffrey proposed to Madelaine in the French Quarter.

During the last year of medical school, they took about a week off to get married and enjoy their honeymoon.

They returned for interviews while applying for their residency match.

Jeffrey explains, “When you get a residency spot, it is called the match. For us, it was more complicated. We joined our list as a couple. We wanted the same place or in similar locations.”

Together, they matched at Ochsner University Hospital here in Lafayette.

They now have a practice together, doing what they love together.

“It is nice having each other there. If there is difficult a case, we can knock on each other’s door,” Madelaine explains.

Sixteen months ago, the Fontenots took on their biggest role yet, mom and dad to son Joseph.

They tell News Ten it is all about setting priorities.

They prioritize time and attention with their family, their patients, and each other

Madelaine adds, “While we are here, we are physicians. That is our goal. When we return home, we become husband and wife, mom and dad again.”