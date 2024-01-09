It will be a cold night with lows in the low to mid 30s. Patchy frost will be possible. Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the low 60s. It will be a mostly sunny day. Clouds increase Thursday with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 70s. Expect a good chance of showers Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Expect a cool and dry weekend. Much colder air is possible early next week. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
A Light Freeze Possible Tonight, Warmer Weather for Wednesday…
by: Chris Cozart, Heath Morton
