It will be a cold night with lows in the low to mid 30s. Patchy frost will be possible. Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the low 60s. It will be a mostly sunny day. Clouds increase Thursday with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 70s. Expect a good chance of showers Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Expect a cool and dry weekend. Much colder air is possible early next week. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton