A large house fire in Youngsville under control after 11 water tankers respond

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A house in Youngsville is left with major damage after a fire breaks out in the early morning hours on Monday.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters from Youngsville, Broussard, and Milton Fire Departments responded to a fire at 1814 Bonin Rd. in Youngsville. When firefighters arrived, the entire roof of the two-story house was engulfed in flames.

Due to the lack of fire hydrant within close proximity, an immediate call for additional help brought firefighters with water supply from Carencro, Scott, Duson, Judice, Erath, Abbeville, Breaux Bridge, Kaplan, Maurice, and St. Martinville. A total of 11 water tankers fought the blaze for 2 hours before getting it under control.

There were no people in the house at the time. The house sustained major fire damage, as well as a vehicle in the garage.

The Youngsville Fire Department asked for assistance in the investigation from the Lafayette Fire Department. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal was also requested for additional resources.

The fire is still under investigation.