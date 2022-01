OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Franklin Police are asking the public for help in locating a person for questioning about a homicide that happened on Jan. 11.

According to the Franklin Police Department, Arizeon Keal, 18 of Lafayette is wanted for questioning. Keal is known to be in the Franklin and Baldwin areas.

If you have any information regarding his location, please contact the Franklin Police Department Detectives Division at (337) 828-1716. You may remain anonymous.