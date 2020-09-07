A Hot but Less Humid Labor Day, Cooler Weather on Hold

Labor Day Monday will be a hot one across Acadiana but not too muggy as the humidity has fallen down since yesterday. This morning is also starting off slightly cooler with temperatures in the 60s to 70s. The afternoon will see temps in the low to mid-90s under partly cloudy skies. Besides a passing shower, rain chances should remain slim throughout the day.

The much-hyped cold front for later this week is looking more like a no show for Acadiana. Rain chances will increase mid to late this week but highs should remain mostly in the lower 90s. More patience is needed for the first front of the season.

Clear

Abbeville

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
