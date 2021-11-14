A fundraising event held for a victim of the Seacor accident

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Family and friends of Chaz Morales, one of the men missing in the Seacor accident held a fundraiser on Saturday for his three children.

The event was held at New Orleans Originals Darquis located in Carencro. Family members said they are on a mission to not forget about their loved one lost in the Seacor accident.

Marion Cuyler who identified herself as Morales finance said, “Chaz was the best dad ever and his kids were his world.” The family said they need closure and to make sure his kids are taken care of.

“Chaz should be home and supported them. They all lived together, and he was the breadwinner and now that’s gone. Thanksgiving is around the corner along with Christmas and birthdays. “This is a lifetime thing and this isn’t going to go away anything soon,” said Cuyler,

Donations can be sent to the Chaz Morales mother’s Venmo account at dorra-morales.